New Flame hosts Fall Festival

BY VICTORIA THOMPSON

Special to The Farmville Herald

Saturday, Oct. 30, the New Flame Church of God in Christ hosted a Fall Festival from 3 – 6 p.m. for children ages 3-18 and their accompanying families. The festival featured various events like a costume contest, Bible trivia games, a bouncy pirate house and a pie-eating contest. One special event was a donation drive for people to donate canned food and other nonperishable items to be given to charity. Children and adults from the church community came out in costumes to celebrate the season together with the comfort of food and church family around them.

Photos by Victoria Thompson