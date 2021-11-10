National Family Engagement Month celebrated

Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) is excited to celebrate family engagement month in November. The month will begin with a virtual bingo event, showcase the new board game lending library and conclude with a family movie night. The biggest excitement comes from the ability to giveaway books all month long.

In a partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots program, PECPS has received 1,437 books to help students boost their home libraries. Families from all three schools are invited to visit the Family Engagement Center at the Elementary School, Room A5 all month long to choose free books.

In 2008, Toys for Tots, along with The UPS Store and Mail Boxes Etc. franchise network, launched the organization’s first year-round initiative, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program. The mission of the Toys for Tots Literacy Program is to offer our nation’s least fortunate children the ability to compete academically and to succeed in life by providing them direct access to books and other resources that will enhance their ability to read and to communicate effectively.

Since 2008, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program helped deliver nearly 900,000 books nationwide to hundreds of thousands of children as well as the libraries, schools, and educational programs that serve them. This program brings the joy of reading to children.

