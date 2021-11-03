Mary Elizabeth Shorter Lee, 91 of Farmville, died Wednesday, Nov. 3, in Brookneal. She was the loving wife of the late James Elwood “Jim” Lee Sr. Born in Madisonville, March 25, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Ella Mae DeFord and Charles R. Shorter Sr.

Mary was formerly part owner of Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice.

She is survived by one son, William Darryl “Billy” Lee and wife, Jean of Brookneal; one sister, Georgianna “Ann” Covington and husband, Johnny of Pamplin; two grandchildren, Brooke Lee Letterman and husband, Jody of Brookneal and Scotty Lee and wife, Elena of Haymarket; two great-grandchildren, Devin Letterman and Hunter Letterman and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, James Elwood Lee Jr.; one brother, Charles R. Shorter Jr. and one sister, Kathleen Shorter Kress Jacobs.

A private graveside service will be held at Trinity Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers please consider a charity of your choice.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com