Letter — Thomas’ scholarship

To the Editor:

On January 30, 2021, the Delta Deuteron Chapter of Phi Gamma Delta at Hampden-Sydney College was devastated by the loss of our brother, Thomas Ryan Salamon. Thomas embodied all the characteristics of a good man and a good citizen. He was a bright, inquisitive thinker who strove for excellence in all pursuits. He was an engaged student in the Hampden-Sydney community, having been a manager of one of the nation’s largest student-run investment funds as well as founder the Makers Collective, the only student lead S.T.E.M. incubator in the country. He was a leader in our chapter, showing others the way forward during times of uncertainty. But above all, he was uncommonly kind, giving others comfort when they could find none. As such, the brothers of the Delta Deuteron Chapter at Hampden-Sydney College are striving to fundraise $50,000 in order to create an endowed scholarship in Thomas’ name.

Thomas’ impact on our chapter as well as the Hampden-Sydney community at large cannot be overstated. His charisma, honorable character and genius inspired greatness in those around him. This scholarship is important because it will allow Thom’s legacy to continue to improve the members of the Hampden-Sydney community for as long as the institution stands.

The scholarship is designed to provide access to education for those who personify a similar dedication to the excellence that Thomas embodied daily. Our chapter has taken positive steps to raise the necessary funding for the endowed target, but we cannot do this alone. We come to you in humility to ask for your help in keeping his name and spirit alive through this scholarship. Please help us by following the instructions below.

Go to www.hsc.edu

In the search bar, type “Make a Gift” and click the first link

Delete the existing designation and select “View All Giving Opportunities”

Select “Thomas R. Salamon ’21 Memorial Scholarship” under the “Annual Scholarships” section and make a gift!

Should you know of anyone else who would wish to donate to Thomas’ scholarship, please direct him or her to this letter. If you have any questions at all, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly at (856) 580-4499. Thank you for supporting us in creating a legacy for our outstanding brother.

Sincerely,

Alexander F. Kehoe ’23

Chapter Treasurer and

Scholarship Chair