Letter — Step up, be strong and make a statement

To the Editor:

I attended the Prince Edward County Board of Supervisor’s meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. This was a great opportunity for the board to make a strong statement. They could have let the citizens know that they care about the children of Prince Edward County. They could have said that the condition of the schools is a priority and that it should be number one on the capital improvement plan. This should have been done years ago. The schools should never have gotten to this point in the first place.

I applauded the community members that stood up to speak on behalf of the schools and showed their support. When the chairman asked if there were any questions or concerns from the board, before voting on passing the capital improvement plan, there was one board member that expressed her concerns. Thank you to Dr. (Odessa) Pride for speaking out and stating that the schools should be top priority and they need to be moved up on the list. The chairman asked again if there was anyone else and the other seven members sat silent. One member that always talks about how he supports the students and education said nothing. If you stand for better education and safer schools, then you had the opportunity to speak out. Sitting there and saying nothing spoke volumes and told me how you really feel about our children and their education.

The best thing the Board of Supervisors could have done, should have done, would be to make a change on their capital improvement plan to move renovations of the schools up to number one on the priority list. The necessary upgrades to the track/soccer complex should be number two on the list. This facility is not safe for the students or 20-30 citizens a day that walk or run around the track. Everything on the list is important, but the safety, health and well-being of the students, teachers and staff of Prince Edward County Public Schools should be number one.

I challenge the parents, teachers, staff, students and citizens of Prince Edward County to get involved. Reach out to your representatives, go to meetings, speak at the public participation, and write letters. Let your voices be heard so the Board of Supervisors and the School Board knows you want change. Share with them your concern and show your support because it’s all about relationships and partnerships. Make sure they know the children of Prince Edward County deserve better.

Respectfully,

Bruce Davis

Farmville