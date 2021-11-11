Letter — A lackluster Board

To the Editor:

I think I attended a Cumberland Board of Supervisors meeting last night. I know I prepared for one. I know I drove to the courthouse for one. But for the life of me I think I missed it. When Cumberland voters elected a whole new Board last election, there were many who breathed a collective sigh of relief. But, alas, be careful what you wish for. And I am afraid I owe a public apology to our previous Board, who at times received some rather strident criticisms from me. Gentlemen, I humbly apologize. Our new Board has outdone you by default. A more lackluster, disinterested, unengaged group I have never seen. I have seen more energetic discussion at a women’s missionary meeting at a local church than I witnessed last night. However, our new Board took a mighty swing at the forestry industry in our county by removing our forestry land use program. Mind you, that was done without one feeble comment to try to explain why they voted as they did. But, a more lively, engaging topic was just around the corner – feathered fowl treading on your neighbor’s property. This topic seemed to inspire our Board to a higher plane. The overwhelming concern over offending chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl was palpable. I fully expected to see Chicken Little himself march in, screaming “The sky is falling!” Bottom line for you fowl owners is a $25 fine for first offense – future offenses will land you a class 4 misdemeanor. Ladies and gents, corral your guineas!

Beverly Speas

Cumberland