Let us still be good neighbors after the election

To the Editor:

Lots of anger in the political campaign, but we should never forget who we are as a community.

No matter our political party or our race, we Virginians are a kind and decent people. If your car is on fire, I stop and reach for my fire extinguisher and run to you without checking the politics on your bumper sticker. If I have a heart attack in the Walmart parking lot, you do CPR on me without checking to see if I’m a Christian or a Jew or a Muslim or an atheist.

If a child or a woman is being abused, we don’t look the other way even if getting involved puts us at risk because we are kind decent and courageous. If we remember that clear truth, we can live without fear of one another. Even during an election. And after.

We Virginians believe in honoring and caring for our elders. We believe responsible gun owners like responsible vehicle operators should be left alone. We are a kind and caring people who believe in the Constitution.

We must always remember that we are good neighbors. We were before the campaign and we will be after the election.

Jeff Kamen

Buckingham