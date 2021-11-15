Leland H. Leeds, 59 of Rice, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 9.

He is survived by his wife, Tammy Murray Leeds; son, Brandon L. Leeds; his daughters, Nicole E Leeds and husband, Brendan J. Barkoff, and Raven M. Utter; his father, Vernon L. Leeds; his mother, Dolores Rea Aspell; his brother, Vernon L. Leeds Jr. and wife, Donna M. Leeds (DiVietro); his uncle, Robert Leeds and wife, Dottie Leeds; his nephew, Vernon L. Leeds III; niece, Danielle M. Mills (Leeds) and husband, Dillon D. Mills.

Mr. Leeds was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Laurel Springs, New Jersey. He moved to Rice at 20 years old and was a Camden County Vocational High School graduate. For 22 years, Lee was employed by Cumberland County as a Building Official. Prior to that he worked for Wilson Electric.

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, at Sharon Baptist Church, 14 Sandy River Rd., Green Bay, VA 23942. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sharon Baptist Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone. Online condolences may be made at www.hamnermcmillian.com.