Latter-day Saints donate food to FACES

Recently The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 1,000 pounds of food to the FACES food pantry. As part of its Humanitarian Aid program, the church supports local communities around the world through emergency relief assistance in times of disaster and humanitarian programs that strengthen the self-reliance of individuals, families and communities. Shown from left unloading the food at FACES are local church members Ben Topham, Micah Topham and Holden Topham.