Lancers get spooky
Ghosts and ghouls from all over gathered at Buddy Bolding Stadium Thursday, Oct. 28, for the latest edition of Longwood baseball’s Spooky Slugfest. Lancers treated fans to a Halloween-themed scrimmage, and the field was filled with fun and kooky costumes. After the game, fans came down from the stands to trick-or-treat around the bases.
