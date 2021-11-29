Joseph Terry Harris “Pa”, 60 of Lowesville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 22. Born in Buckingham County, Oct. 25, 1961, he was a son of Ruby Manis Harris and the late Joseph Harris.

Terry had worked for VDOT for 18 years. He was a United States Navy Veteran, having dutifully serving his country with pride. Terry also enjoyed farming and had a love of showing horses.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Nellie Mae Harris; son, Lewis Falls (Kellee) of Madison Heights; daughter, Peggy Cunningham (Rick) of Amherst; sisters, Bonita Smith of Montana, Karen Fowler (Allan) of Appomattox, Donna Weddle of Vinton and Faye Bryan (David) of Buckingham; grandchildren, Bayley Cunningham and Connor Cunningham; step-grandchildren, Cheyenne Goff and Hunter Goff; a special friend, Craig Campbell and a multitude of loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Rev. Daniel Ripley. Burial with military honors by American Legion Post 16 followed in Jonesboro Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, at the funeral home, and at other times at the home of his daughter, Peggy.