Jaquelin Ambler Marshall, 86 of Scottsville, died Nov. 22, at his home.

He was born Feb. 8, 1935, a son of the late Charles Spencer and Madge Lee (Galyean) Marshall.

Mr. Marshall served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years and worked for DuPont as a Fleet Manager. He enjoyed renovating historic homes and was a member of both the Taylor and George Masonic Lodges.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Louise (Robbins) Marshall; three sons, James Daniel Wessel (Cheryl) of Arkansas; Charles Spencer Marshall (Kelley) of Scottsville; Jaquelin Ambler Marshall Jr. (Dominica) of Delaware; two stepdaughters, Nancy Whitehurst of South Carolina, Aimee Kolasa (Joseph) of Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at Centenary Methodist Church by the Rev. Paul Larrimore.

Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.