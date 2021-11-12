Holiday dinner and concert set

Reservations are now being taken for the 45th annual Longwood Holiday Dinner and Concert, December 3 at 6:30 p.m. and December 4 at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Reservations may be made in person at the Theatre Box Office from 1:30 -5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays or online by visiting www.longwoodtickets.com. Tickets are $45 eac,h and seating selection is assigned as reservations are received. Deadline for purchasing tickets online is midnight Monday, Nov. 15. The inn-person deadline is 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. For questions about making reservations, please call the Box Office at 395-2474. For all other questions, please call Longwood’s Department of Music at 395-2504.

Performers from the Wind Symphony, Camerata and Chamber Singers, Jazz Ensemble and String Ensemble will perform new music and traditional favorites while guests enjoy a festive dinner and concert.

Seating in the Lee Grand Dining Room will begin Friday and Saturday evenings at 6 p.m. and Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m. Guests will enjoy a double entrée dinner of petit filet mignon with a shiitake bordelaise and rosemary and thyme spiced chicken breast with risotto and garlic brussel sprouts. Dinner will also include an appetizer, salad and dessert. The vegetarian/vegan entrée will be stuffed portabella mushroom.

The Department of Music hosts the Holiday Dinner and Concert in celebration of the season. A portion of the ticket price is used to fund music scholarships.