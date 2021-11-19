Hampden-Sydney wins at Southern Virginia 100-70

Junior Ryan Clements and sophomore Davidson Hubbard each scored 13 points to lead Hampden-Sydney College to a 100-70 non-conference basketball road win at Southern Virginia University on Wednesday night in Buena Vista. Senior Jack Wyatt and freshman Nick Shryock each finished with 11 points-a career-high for Shryock, while fifth-year Jake Hahn added 10 points for the visiting Tigers, who improved to 3-0. Isaiah Marchant scored a game-high 23 points for the host Knights, who dropped to 2-2. It was the most points scored by H-SC since January 13, 2016 at Roanoke College, a 100-92 road win in Salem.

H-SC took an early 8-2 advantage at 17:06 as Clements and Hubbard each scored four quick points-Clements on a pair of steals and ensuing layups, while Hubbard connected on a three-point field goal and made 1-2 free throws. The Tigers led 12-7 at 14:37 following a baseline drive by Hubbard, and the visitors led 17-12 at 11:53 after a three-pointer from Hahn and a basket inside by Wyatt. The Garnet and Grey extended the advantage to 24-14 with 9:40 on the first-half clock after Hubbard scored on an offensive rebound basket, and H-SC took its largest lead of the opening half at 30-17 with 6:41 left via another steal and layup by Clements. SVU managed to close to within 35-28 at 1:34, but the Tigers scored the final five points to lead 40-28 at the intermission-Wyatt scoring on an offensive rebound basket, and sophomore Adam Brazil adding a late layup.

H-SC began the second half with a quick 17-8 run to extend the advantage to 57-36 with 14:54 on the clock, following yet another offensive rebound basket inside, this time by Shryock, who also made a three-pointer, as did Hahn, while sophomore Alex Elliott (Marietta, GA) contributed four points. Wyatt added another offensive rebound basket at 12:52 to make it 63-38, and it was 78-49 at 7:51 after a free throw by Brazil. The margin hit 30 points for the first time with 5:02 remaining when Shryock made another three-pointer, and the Tigers took their largest lead of the contest at 98-64 with 1:50 on the clock following a three-pointer from freshman Ayman McGowan the first points of his collegiate career, toward the final margin.

Clements and Hubbard led H-SC with their respective 13 points each, with Clements adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Wyatt and Shryock each had 11 points for the Tigers-as mentioned, a career-high for Shryock. Hahn contributed 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, while Elliott and junior Miles Harris each added nine points, with Elliott also posting a game-high and career-high eight rebounds, and Harris making 3-3 from three-point territory. Brazil had eight points and four assists. H-SC shot 57% (39-69) from the field, including 60% (12-20) on three-pointers, and 53% (10-19) at the free throw line. The Tigers had a 51-10 advantage in bench points, and a 48-22 advantage in points scored in the paint.

Marchant led SVU with his game-high 23 points. Malakai Olson added 12 points and Jessie Barker had 10 points for the Knights. SVU shot 34% (22-64) from the field, including 24% (10-41) on three-pointers, and 80% (16-20) at the line.

H-SC will play at home against non-conference opponent St. Mary’s College of Maryland next Tuesday night, November 23, at 7 p.m. in S. Douglas Fleet Gymnasium at Kirby Field House.