Hampden-Sydney welcomes Bridgewater on Saturday

Hampden-Sydney College plays its final home football game of the season against Bridgewater College in Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) action on Saturday afternoon, November 6, at 1 p.m. on Fulton Field at Lewis C. Everett Stadium. It’s Senior Day for H-SC and 23 outstanding young men will be recognized during a special pregame ceremony. The host Tigers are 4-4 overall, 3-1 in the ODAC and alone in third place in the conference standings, while the visiting Eagles are 3-5 overall, including 0-4 in the ODAC.

The Series

H-SC leads the overall series against BC, 60-16; however, Bridgewater did win the most recent meeting by a score of 51-7 on Oct. 12, 2019 at H-SC. The Tigers have won 10 of the last 13 games played between the two programs. H-SC is 10-10 against the Eagles under the direction of Coach Favret. The Tigers and BC first met on the gridiron in 1929, a 38-0 road win for the Garnet and Grey.

Run at the Record Book

Brendan Weinberg is making a run at the H-SC career tackles record that Jeff Anderson ’97 holds with 344 tackles from 1993-96. Weinberg has 315 career tackles with two games remaining.

Up Next

H-SC plays on the road at archrival Randolph-Macon in ODAC action on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. in Ashland. It’s the 126th edition of “The Game” … and the Tigers continues to lead the Oldest Small School Rivalry in the South, 60-54-11; however, the Yellow Jackets have won seven-straight and nine of the last 10 games played between the two storied programs.