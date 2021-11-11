Golladay elected

The Grand Lodge of Virginia, on Saturday, Nov. 6, during its 243rd Annual Communication, elected James Winfield Golladay Jr., of Stephens City, to serve as its 176th Grand Master during 2021 – 2022.

Golladay was born in Winchester. He graduated from James Wood High School in 1963 and completed post-graduate work at Randolph-Macon Academy in 1964. He graduated from Ferrum Junior College in 1966 with an associate of arts degree and later attended the University of Richmond School of Business until returning to Stephens City to manage the family retail lumber business. Following his father’s passing, Golladay became president of the business and operated it until 1993. He is now engaged in the real estate business as Property Manager for Crum Realty, Inc., in Winchester.

Golladay was made a Master Mason in Winchester Hiram Lodge, No. 21, on March 5, 1968, and he served as its worshipful master in 1976, and as secretary from 2005 until his retirement from the position in 2013. His Masonic services since that day have been extensive, as have been his community services.

During the tenure of Golladay, his emphasis will be “Freemasonry — A Family Affair.”