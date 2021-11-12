Gilliam bags first bear
Luke Gilliam, 13, of Buckingham County, started his hunting season off this year with an exciting kill. While deer hunting with his dad, a bear came into the opening. Luke made the kill with a muzzleloader. This is his first bear. He was hunting on a family farm in Prospect. Luke is the son of J.T. and Meagan Gilliam of Buckingham.
You Might Like
Toys for Tots kicks off
Donations are now being accepted for this year’s Marine Toys for Tots program. Founded in 1947 by Marine Corps Reserve... read more