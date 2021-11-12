November 12, 2021

  • 61°

Gilliam bags first bear

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, November 12, 2021

Luke Gilliam, 13, of Buckingham County, started his hunting season off this year with an exciting kill. While deer hunting with his dad, a bear came into the opening. Luke made the kill with a muzzleloader. This is his first bear. He was hunting on a family farm in Prospect. Luke is the son of J.T. and Meagan Gilliam of Buckingham.

