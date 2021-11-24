Garden club meeting held

Amy White, Buckingham County Public Library branch manager, was the guest speaker at the November meeting of the Nora Lancaster Garden Club. Her topic was the new seed exchange program developed at the library. Native vegetable and flower seeds have been categorized and bagged, with information on how to successfully plant and grow these heirloom beauties. After the harvest, gardeners can bring their seeds back to the library for others to try. The exhibit theme was “Weeds and Seeds” with Helen Smith, Brenda Puryear and Barbara Smith all receiving blue ribbons. Horticulture awards were given to Puryear and Smith as well. Above are hostesses Suzanne Anderson and Melanie Anderson with White on the right.