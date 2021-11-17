Garden club meeting held

The Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club met on Monday, Nov. 8, and enjoyed a program presented by Helena Arouca, a noted expert in the Moribana style of Ikebana flower arranging. She illustrated a number of Moribana styles using a variety of flowers and containers. Members shown with Arouca and her arrangements are: standing in front of table, from left, Elsie Towler, Denise Schmidt andPat Howe. Behind table, from front center, speaker Arouca, Jeanette Reck, Marie Flowers, Suzanne Vandegrift and Barbara Wheeler. Standing in back row, from left, Mary Lohr, Glenda Harris, Jackie Fairbarns, Pat Johnson, Brenda Hamby, Elfriede Wolford, Marie Baker, Pam Murray, Peggy Carwile, Kay Carter and Donna McRae-Jones. Also present was Barbara Knabe. On Dec. 1, the club will be decorating the Buckingham Arts Center for the holidays.