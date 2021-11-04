Garbage route unchanged for Veteran’s Day

With Veteran’s Day being Thursday, Nov. 11, there will be NO change in residential or business garbage or cardboard collection for the entire week. All residential and business routes will be on their normal schedule.

Loose-leaf vacuum service began on Nov. 1. Loose-leaf pickup starts in Area 1 on Monday, Nov. 8. Have your leaves ready by this date. Remember that loose leaves must be free of all other debris, including brush and limbs. Place these items away from the leaf piles as they are picked up by a different crew and truck. For questions, Call Public Works at (434) 392-3331.

Monday, Nov. 8 — Regular residential and business pickup.

Tuesday, Nov. 9 — Regular residential garbage pickup.

Wedneday Nov. 10 — Regular residential garbage pickup, residential cardboard call-in and business recycling. Regular business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Thursday, Nov. 11 — Regular routes.

Friday, Nov. 12 — Business garbage and cardboard collection.