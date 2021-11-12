Friends of the Library recognized

The Awards and Recognition Committee of the Virginia Library Association (VLA) announced that the Buckingham County Friends of the Library was chosen for the 2021 Friends of the Library Award. This award is presented to a Friends of the Library group in recognition of distinguished service to libraries in Virginia. The Buckingham County Friends of the Library received this year’s VLA Friends of the Library Award for the hard work and sheer tenacity they displayed in securing support for a new library space that culminated in the October 2020 opening of a new library that was more spacious, well-designed, technological and inviting. Obtaining a new building for a small community takes long-term diligence, planning and determination and a high amount of advocacy within the community and amongst its leaders.

Spencer Adams, Pat Howe and Frank Howe accepted the award during the recent Virginia Library Association’s Annual Conference Awards Banquet in Richmond.