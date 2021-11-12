Family injured by drunk driver

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for a local couple and their new baby who were badly injured over the weekend by a drunk driver in Bedford County.

Nathan Everson Jr., 24, volunteers his time saving lives and helping others through his work with the Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department (RDVFD) in Cumberland County. According to RDVFD Fire Chief Paul Adkins, Nathan joined the organization in 2018. His wife, Megan Gary, 25, joined the department’s auxiliary group shortly after. The two Cumberland residents have a young baby, Avonlea Everson.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP) at 9:38 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, a 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Brandon Wayne Bateman, 35, of Goodview, was traveling south on Route 122, one quarter mile north of Joppa Mill Road in Bedford County, when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and crossed the centerline.

Bateman’s truck struck a 2011 Jeep Patriot driven by Nathan. The firefighter, his wife and their new baby were all in the vehicle at the time of the crash and were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

Bateman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

During the crash, Nathan sustained injuries to his foot, wrist, back and face. Megan’s injuries include multiple broken bones. Thankfully, baby Avonlea suffered only minor injuries.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 9, Nathan was able to return home and Avonlea is doing well, Adkins said. Adkins stated the mother was scheduled to come home from the hospital Wednesday night. A long road to recovery is anticipated for the family.

Cumberland Building Supply, Adkins noted, supplied lumber and hardware for a wheelchair ramp to be built in time for Nathan’s return home.

A GoFundMe has been created for the family in order to help pay for medical bills and other expenses as a result of the crash. The fundraiser sat at $13,417 in donations as of Wednesday afternoon. To donate, visit https://tinyurl.com/eversonfamily.