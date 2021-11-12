Fall clean up sees 180 bags collected

The Buckingham County Anti-Litter Task Force recently celebrated another successful roadside clean up, one that netted 180 bags of litter being collected.

“We are so proud of the efforts of the 11 groups and 70 people who picked up litter along our roadways and volunteered their time and energy,” said Board of Supervisors’ Vice-Chairman and District Four Supervisor Thomas Jordan Miles III, who serves on the task force. “We all see the trash along the roads and it is up to us to do something about it and to make changes, and the task force helping fix this problem.”

The First Place Award went to St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary, Second Place went to Buckingham Branch Railroad and Third Place went to Kevin Miller.

With the spring and fall litter pickups, 440 bags of litter have been picked up.

“I think we had a great turnout in the spring and equally for our fall roadway clean up, which were our initial two events with the Anti-Litter Task Force,” said Board Chairman and District Three Supervisor Don Matthews, who also serves on the task force. “I Would like to thank all of our wonderful citizens that took their valuable time to contribute to this project and look forward to future projects moving forward.”

Miles also offered thanks to members of the task force, who all worked hard to recruit, organize, publicize, and make the effort a success. “We owe a great deal to Liz Jones, our main contact for volunteers who worked hard to process applications and hand out bags and grabbers, and Roger Eitelman, with Keep Virginia Beautiful who helped us organize and inspired us.”