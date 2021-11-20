Drama team takes third place

Prince Edward County High School’s Drama Team came in third place during a tough regional competition. The team had an amazing performance. The drama team also had three runners up for an outstanding actor award: Dionna Welton-Boxley, Jacob Strickler and Emily Sansalone. Above are Danyel Haskins, Brandin Poff, Ella Estes and Dionna Welton-Boxley in the front row. The back row includes Ms. Dabbs, Serena Campbell, Kayleigh Taylor, Emily Hamilton, Aaliyah Toney, Hayden Shackleton, Jaylyn Graner, Ashton Ivers, Leann Marion, Jacob Strickler, Emily Sansalone, Uriah Coleman, Grace Buczek and Layla Edmonds.