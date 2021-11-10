Dr. Thomas Norwood Layne III, 81 of Farmville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 4, in Killen, Alabama.

Thomas “Tommy” graduated from Farmville High School in 1958. He attended Virginia Military Institute and later graduated from Lynchburg College. He received his doctorate in Mathematics Education at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College. Thomas taught mathematics and computer science for over forty years at Shenandoah University in Winchester. He also taught as a guest lecturer in Central Europe and several countries in Asia during his career.

Thomas was a member of Market Street United Methodist Church in Winchester.

His hobbies included antique cars and model cars, cooking and baking. He received his HAM Radio certification in the summer of 2021. Thomas’ passion was for tutoring his young granddaughters in mathematics.

Dr. Layne was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Layne Morton; parents, Thomas Norwood II and Zell Carey Hopkins Layne.

Dr. Layne is survived by his children, Dr. Virginia Katherine D’Antonio (Mark) and Sarah Elizabeth Layne (Sammy Medrano); granddaughters, Olivia Hana Lee and Yessy Medrano; nieces and nephews, Susan Morton, Ellen Morton, Ann Morton, Paul Jenkins and David Jenkins; special friends, Rebecca Rockwell, Charles Mesko, Henry Booth, Billy Uhrich, Roy Plunkett and Lowell Lynde and family dog, Biscuit.

Special gratitude and appreciation are given to Matthew Flannagan and Lisa Chandler of Hospice of North Alabama for their compassion and kindness that was unparalleled.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Hospice of North Alabama.