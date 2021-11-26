Delegate Wright visits Cumberland Schools
In recognition of “VSBA Take Your Legislator to School Month,” Cumberland County Public Schools invited Delegate Tommy Wright to visit Cumberland Elementary School for a tour and to have lunch. Delegate Wright — who represents the counties of Amelia, Cumberland, Lunenburg (part), Mecklenburg, and Nottoway — visited classrooms and interacted with students. He presented third grade students with copies of the Virginia House of Delegates Coloring Book and each fourth grader received a copy of the Virginia House of Delegates Activity Book. In addition, he presented the Cumberland Elementary School Library with a copy of PB & J Hooray, donated by the Farm Bureau. During lunch in the Cumberland High School/Middle School cafetorium, he discussed educational issues currently being debated in the General Assembly.
Drama team takes third place
Prince Edward County High School’s Drama Team came in third place during a tough regional competition. The team had an... read more