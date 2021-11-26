Delegate Wright visits Cumberland Schools

In recognition of “VSBA Take Your Legislator to School Month,” Cumberland County Public Schools invited Delegate Tommy Wright to visit Cumberland Elementary School for a tour and to have lunch. Delegate Wright — who represents the counties of Amelia, Cumberland, Lunenburg (part), Mecklenburg, and Nottoway — visited classrooms and interacted with students. He presented third grade students with copies of the Virginia House of Delegates Coloring Book and each fourth grader received a copy of the Virginia House of Delegates Activity Book. In addition, he presented the Cumberland Elementary School Library with a copy of PB & J Hooray, donated by the Farm Bureau. During lunch in the Cumberland High School/Middle School cafetorium, he discussed educational issues currently being debated in the General Assembly.