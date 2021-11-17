Cross Country state qualifiers

The Cumberland Girls Cross Country team completed its season with three state qualifiers Saturday in the 2021 VHSL Class 1 State Cross Country Championships at Green Hill Park in Salem. The ladies competed with season best times finishing 55th, 57th and 60th. They were cheered on by administrators, including Athletic Director Travis Gilliam, Director of Instruction Dr. Sheri Almond, Assistant Principal Ashley Long, and Girls Basketball Head Coach and volunteer assistant, John Trent. The Lady Dukes will move forward to winter sports including girls basketball and indoor track and field. Above are Nakyra Bartee wearing bid 170, Nalonda Henderson wearing bib 171 and Samara Long wearing bib 172.