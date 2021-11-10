Credit Union gains national recognition for financial education

Virginia Credit Union has received national recognition for its financial education programs for adults and youth.

2ND PLACE FOR ADULT EDUCATION

A financial wellness program for state employees that Virginia Credit Union offers in partnership with the Virginia Department of Human Resources received second place in the nation among large credit unions from CUNA, the Credit Union National Association. Last year, Virginia Credit Union’s program for state employees reached more than 10 percent of the state workforce through live and recorded webinars, personal financial checkups, online financial literacy modules, financial literacy quizzes and several financial wellness fairs. More than 7,000 employees participated in over 14,000 online financial education classes.

HONORABLE MENTION FOR YOUTH

Virginia Credit Union also received honorable mention for youth education programs that teach children about money and make free books available to families. Virginia Credit Union’s programs for youth included a partnership with RVA Reads that served all pre-K students in the City of Richmond. In addition, VACU worked with the Girl Scouts of Virginia, Southampton Elementary School and its own credit union members to distribute books on saving to hundreds more young readers.

The two national honors follow Virginia Credit Union’s first-place wins among large credit unions in Virginia announced earlier this summer.

Virginia Credit Union has a team of four fulltime educators who coordinate and teach in-person and online educational programs at credit union facilities, workplaces, community centers and schools throughout the year. Cherry Dale, Virginia Credit Union’s Vice President for Financial Education, leads the efforts.

“Once again, we are very pleased by the recognition for our work, especially at the national level,” said Dale. “Financial education is a vital skill for people of all ages and income levels, and we are pleased to do our part to positively impact our members and the community.”

In 2019, VACU’s programs reached more than 36,000 individuals, chiefly through face-to-face programs. In 2020, with the economic concerns brought on by the coronavirus, VACU shifted many of its programs to online learning and participation nearly doubled to more than 62,000. Virginia Credit Union’s mix of virtual and in-person programs have proven equally popular in 2021.

A financial cooperative serving more than 300,000 members, Virginia Credit Union offers a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, with a focus on helping people be more confident with their finances. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by NCUA. For more information, visit www.vacu.org.