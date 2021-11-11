Community honors PECPS Staff

The Prince Edward community honored all staff at Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) on Tuesday, Oct. 26, with an outdoor surprise celebration. In an effort led by Patsy Watson of Farmville Cares, staff were led to the soccer fields on Tuesday afternoon in lieu of their normally scheduled faculty meetings. There, they were surprised with decadent desserts, school and office supplies, yard games and party music.

Many community organizations and individuals helped to make this afternoon a success.

“The best part of the appreciation event was the number of community members who were involved in making it happen. Listening to the names of all the community sponsors, I was heartened to hear how many groups and individuals wanted to show us we are valued,” high school teacher Mary Jane Cook shared.