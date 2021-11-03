Community grant winners announced

Apex Clean Energy and Riverstone Solar are pleased to announce that three organizations have been awarded grants in the first funding round of the Riverstone Solar Community Grant Program: Vet to Vet Vehicles, Bridging the Gap Virginia and Historic Buckingham, Inc. The 2021 grant program invited local organizations to apply for funds to support organizations aligned with four types of activities: building healthy communities, promoting education, encouraging economic development and sustaining the environment.

“It is our honor to recognize some of the incredible local organizations doing such important work in Buckingham County. We received many high-quality applications and are thrilled to see so many change-makers in this community,” Jimmy Merrick, development manager for Riverstone Solar, said. “Riverstone Solar strives to be a good community partner beyond the benefits a solar project would bring to Buckingham County.”

“We are honored and humbled to be a recipient of the Riverstone Solar Community Grant,” Josh Jones, president and founder of Vet to Vet Vehicles, said. “Our work honors the service and sacrifice of the veterans and first responders in our community, and these funds enable us to provide a reconditioned vehicle to another deserving veteran or first responder in the Buckingham County area.”

“With this grant, it’s clear that Riverstone Solar is putting its money where its mouth is,” Richard Walker, founder and CEO of Bridging the Gap Virginia, said. “The Buckingham County area can now be on the leading edge of renewable energy in Virginia, and I’m excited for Bridging the Gap Virginia to play a leadership role in training that workforce. This funding will help us ensure those struggling with overcoming barriers as a result of past mistakes develop the technical skills needed to be competitive candidates in the renewable energy job market.”

“This funding from Riverstone Solar will help us restore the Alexander Hill Baptist Church and preserve it for generations to come,” Martha Louis, president of Historic Buckingham, Inc, said. “This historic building and the pre–Civil War brush arbor and preacher mound are important pieces of the African American story in Buckingham County, and we truly appreciate Riverstone Solar working with our community to preserve its history while also taking important steps toward the future.”

One of Riverstone Solar’s primary goals is to be a strong community partner and establish long-term relationships with residents. The Community Grant Program is one way that Riverstone Solar can contribute to pressing community needs, help enrich lives and make a meaningful impact in Buckingham County.

The Riverstone Solar Community Grant will be available again in 2022. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis, and all change-making organizations in Buckingham County are encouraged to apply. You can find more information about the grant and how to apply at https://www.riverstonesolar.com/grant.