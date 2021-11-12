The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW — DECEMBER 13

COAT DRIVE — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville, is sponsoring a Winter Coat Drive from Oct. 13 – Dec. 13. The drop-off sites are Bland-Reid Funeral Home on Griffin Boulevard in Farmville and Cheryl’s Beauty and Barber Shop in Dillwyn.

NOVEMBER 12

PAMPERED CHEF OPEN HOUSE — The Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will host a Pampered Chef Open House on Friday, Nov. 12, from 4-7 p.m. The event will be at the Randolph District Fire house loacted at 30 Firehouse Road, Cumberland.

BBQ CHICKEN FUNDRAISER — Payne Memorial UMC located at 1 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland will be having a BBQ Chicken Fundraiser Friday, Nov. 12. Meals $10 or chicken halves $7. To pre-order, call Margaret Atkinson at (804)-387-6837 or Pastor Jerry Drinkard at (434) 390-5206. Chicken ready for pick-up at 11:00 a.m.

NOVEMBER 13

BOOK SIGNING — Moton Museum will host a book talk, tour, and signing for author Steven K. Smith. Smith completed his 9th book in The Virginia Mysteries series entitled Pictures at the Protest. The book is targeted for young readers ages 7-12. The event will take place on Nov. 13 at Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard, Farmville from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

HOLLY JOLLY BAZAAR — Fitzgerald Baptist Church, located at 14 Fitzgerald Rd., Cumberland, will host its Holly Jolly Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will include arts, crafts, vendors, sales and more.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Church Road, Rice will be hosting a Community Breakfast on Sat., Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Steve Conwell of Maranatha Baptist Church.

AUTUMN ASTRONOMY PROGRAM — The Crewe Astronomy Club will present its autumn astronomy program at Bear Creek Hall on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 6-8 p.m. If the skies are overcast or rainy, the event will be held inside Bear Creek Hall. The event will adhere to all health safety guidelines found at: https:// www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. For more information, call (804) 492-4410 or email bcguide@dcr.virginia.gov.

YARD SALE AND STEW — The Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department on Old Buckingham Road, Route 13, in Cumberland will host a yard sale and Brunswick stew on Saturday, Nov 13. Yard sale begins at 8 a.m., and stew will be ready by noon for $8/quart. To pre-order, contact any auxiliary member or go to the Cumberland Fire Department Auxiliary Facebook page. All proceeds benefit the Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department.

COMMUNITY OUTREACH — LOC Family Services will host its fifth annual Community Outreach Saturday, Nov. 13, from 3-5 p.m. at 3875 James Madison Highway, Farmville. Guest speaker will be Rob Johnston. For more information, contact Teresa Green at (434) 808-4571.

NOVEMBER 14

GRIEF SHARE — Grief Share is a free seminar on surviving the holidays. The seminar will be Nov. 14 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. Preregister by Nov. 7 by calling (434) 392-4686 or online at griefshare.org. The Surviving the Holidays seminar is especially for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. The event is sponsored by Farmville United Methodist Church and will be held at the church located at 212 High Street, Farmville.

COMMUNITY TOWNHALL MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert will hold its November community townhall meeting on Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Community Center located at 11 Davenport Road, Cumberland. Senator Mark Peake is the guest speaker. For more information call (804) 308-5748.

REVIVAL — Heritage Baptist Church located at 700 Milnwood Road will hold revival services on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Services will also be held Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 15 and 16, at 7 p.m. The special speaker will be evangelist Roger Roller. There will be special music at each service.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will celebrate the 153rd anniversary of the church on Sunday, Nov. 14, at the 10 a.m. Rev. Gordon Wilson, associate minister of the Old Green Creek Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher. Masks are required to enter the sanctuary. CDC guidelines will be followed.

NOVEMBER 16

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street in Farmville on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. The program will feature a 2001 movie of Mike Rice and John Osborn presenting their Civil War Collection items. The meeting is free and open to the public. Guests are always welcome.

BINGOCIZE — Bingo plus exercise equals Bingocize®. BINGOCIZE® is a 10-week evidence-based health promotion program that combines the fun game of bingo with fall prevention exercise and education. Play bingo with friends while learning about techniques to stay healthy and reduce falls. This is a free virtual program that anyone age 60 and above can join. Classes start Nov. 16 and will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to noon. Contact Nikki Dean at Piedmont Senior Resources for more information and to register. (434) 767-5588 or (434) 321-9797.

NOVEMBER 18

BLOOD DRIVE — Longwood University will host a blood drive Nov. 18 from noon – 6 p.m. in the Lankford Student Union on Redford Street.

KICK-OFF EVENT — The 2021 Subaru Share the Love kick-off event will be Thursday, Nov. 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging located at 1413 South Main Street, Farmville. Please bring paper supplies or cleaning products as the organization seeks to pack around 700 bags of toiletries for homebound, older adults before Christmas. For more information or questions, email jmiles@psraaa.org.

NOVEMBER 19 – 27

BATTLE OF THE BULBS — The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the registration period for the Battle of the Bulbs holiday decorating competition. The registration period is Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. – Nov. 27 at midnight. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4u8dzb6u.

NOVEMBER 19

MOAA MEETING — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) holds a monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Café, 522 N. Main Street, Farmville. This is one week early due to Thanksgiving. Active/ former/retired military officers/spouses/widows are invited. Read Charleton will speak on “Ft. Pulaski, April 1862.”

NOVEMBER 20

CRAFT AND VENDOR SHOW — The Christmas craft and vendor show will be on Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., at the site of Central Virginia Produce Auction on Route 60, half a mile east of Sprouses Corner, Dillwyn. The event will feature pit BBQ, chicken, local honey, Amish baked goods, Amish furniture, Amish handmade crafts and more. Contact Clayton Mitchell at (434) 607-0880 for more information.

NOVEMBER 21

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road, Rice will have Sunday service Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. to include guest preacher Reverend Silas Blanton. Masks are required.

MISSIONARIES VISIT — Heritage Baptist Church located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville will host missionaries Joe and Penny Thompson at its 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 21. The Thompsons have recently retired after serving in Thailand. At 10 a.m. that day, Penny will give her testimony to the adult Sunday School classes about the time she was going through malignant brain surgery at the same time her mother was dying here in Virginia.

FEED THE MINISTRY — Empowerment Temple Church of God in Christ will host “Feed the Ministry” Saturday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. – 1p.m. A free hot Thanksgiving dinner will be served. The church is located at 1617 Park Avenue, Lynchburg. Free winter accessories will also be available. Call (434) 290-8017 for more information.

NOVEMBER 25

FEEDING FARMVILLE — Feeding Farmville is registering people to receive a free meal on Thanksgiving morning. Donations and volunteers are also needed. The deadline to register to receive a meal is Nov. 17. Call (434) 392-1875 or email secretary@ stjohnsfarmville.org.

DECEMBER 4 – 5

CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE — Historic Buckingham, Inc. will host its annual Christmas Open House from 1-4 p.m. at the Housewright House Museum and the Adams Museum on Saturday, Dec. 4, and Sunday, Dec. 5. The museums will be decorated for Christmas and will feature special displays of “Dolls Through the Years: From China Dolls to Barbie Dolls.” There is no admission fee. The museums are located on Route 60 across from the Buckingham County Courthouse at 13012 W. James Anderson Highway, Buckingham.

DECEMBER 4

CHRISTMAS LUMINARY EVENT — Trinity Memorial Gardens will hold a Christmas Luminary on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 4 p.m. All are invited to come and light a candle for family and friends. For more information call (434) 392-3008.

CHRISTMAS MARKET — Historic Buckingham, Inc. will host its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Historic Village located at 84 Lee Wayside Road, Buckingham. The Christmas Market will feature arts and crafts, jewelry, paintings, ornaments, Amish baked goods and Foxfire Farm natural Christmas wreaths for sale. Lunch will be available.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin Street, Farmville will have indoor worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m., Facebook live service every Sunday and on WFLO 870 am radio every 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.