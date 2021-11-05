The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

NOW – NOVEMBER 6

BASKETBALL REGISTRATION — UPWARD Basketball registration for boys and girls in grades K – 4 is now open online. Visit the Maysville Baptist Church Facebook page or www.maysvillebaptist.com for the link to register. A mandatory evaluation for participants will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, between 9 a.m. – noon. Contact the church if you have any questions (434) 969-4657.

NOW — DECEMBER 13

COAT DRIVE — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®, the Kappa Rho Omega Chapter of Farmville, is sponsoring a Winter Coat Drive from Oct. 13 – Dec. 13. The drop-off sites are Bland-Reid Funeral Home on Griffin Boulevard in Farmville and Cheryl’s Beauty and Barber Shop in Dillwyn.

NOVEMBER 5 – 6

HOLIDAY BAZAAR — The St. Theresa Catholic Church Holiday Bazaar will be Friday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Bazaar will be at 700 Buffalo St., Farmville. Admission is free.

NOVEMBER 6

BOOK AND BAKE SALE — The Buckingham County Friends of the Library will host a book and bake sale Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. – 2p.m. at the Buckingham County Community Center/Library located at 16268 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn. Use the Community Center Entrance. For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask.

STEW AND PORK SALE — The Hamilton High School in Cartersville is having a Brunswick stew and pork sale on Saturday, Nov. 6. Food will be ready at noon. Contact 804-375-9654 for more information.

FESTIVAL — Bluegrass, Barbecue, & Brew festival at Patrick Henry’s Red Hill will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6. Patrick Henry’s Red Hill is located at 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal. For more information on the festival and to purchase tickets visit https://bluegrassbarbecuebrew.com/tickets/.

NOVEMBER 7

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road, Rice will have Sunday service Sunday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. to include guest preacher Reverend Donald Johnson. Masks are required.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — The St. Douglas Baptist Church in Charlotte Court House will be recognizing Pastor Wendell Brown’s 40th Anniversary during the regular worship service on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 11 am. Mask required.

NOVEMBER 8

GARDEN CLUB MEETING — Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club will meet Monday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. at the Art Center just off Route 60 in Buckingham Court House next to the Agriculture Center. The program will be on Ikebana, Japanese flower design and arranging. Visitors are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

NOVEMBER 9

BLOOD DRIVE — Hampden-Sydney College will host a blood drive Nov. 9 from 1 – 7 p.m. in the Kirk Athletic Center located at 113 Athletic Center Drive.

NOVEMBER 13

BOOK SIGNING — Moton Museum will host a book talk, tour, and signing for author Steven K. Smith. Smith completed his 9th book in The Virginia Mysteries series entitled Pictures at the Protest. The book is targeted for young readers ages 7-12. The event will take place on Nov. 13 at Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard, Farmville from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

HOLLY JOLLY BAZAAR — Fitzgerald Baptist Church, located at 14 Fitzgerald Rd., Cumberland, will host its Holly Jolly Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. The event will include arts, crafts, vendors, sales and more.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Church Road, Rice will be hosting a Community Breakfast on Sat., Nov. 13 at 7:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Rev. Steve Conwell of Maranatha Baptist Church.

NOVEMBER 14

GRIEF SHARE — Grief Share is a free seminar on surviving the holidays. The seminar will be Nov. 14 from 2 – 3:30 p.m. Preregister by Nov. 7 by calling (434) 392-4686 or online at griefshare.org. The Surviving the Holidays seminar is especially for people who are grieving a loved one’s death. The event is sponsored by Farmville United Methodist Church and will be held at the church located at 212 High Street, Farmville.

COMMUNITY TOWNHALL MEETING — The Cumberland County Landfill Alert will hold its November community townhall meeting on Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Community Center located at 11 Davenport Road, Cumberland. Senator Mark Peake is the guest speaker. For more information call (804) 308-5748.

NOVEMBER 16

HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING — The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will meet at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street in Farmville on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. The program will feature a 2001 movie of Mike Rice and John Osborn presenting their Civil War Collection items. The meeting is free and open to the public. Guests are always welcome.

NOVEMBER 18

BLOOD DRIVE — Longwood University will host a blood drive Nov. 18 from noon – 6 p.m. in the Lankford Student Union on Redford Street.

NOVEMBER 19 – 27

BATTLE OF THE BULBS — The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the registration period for the Battle of the Bulbs holiday decorating competition. The registration period is Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. – Nov. 27 at midnight. For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/4u8dzb6u.

NOVEMBER 19

MOAA MEETING — Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) holds a monthly self-pay luncheon and program Friday, Nov. 19 at 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Café, 522 N. Main Street, Farmville. This is one week early due to Thanksgiving. Active/ former/ retired military officers/spouses/widows are invited. Read Charleton will speak on “Ft. Pulaski, April 1862.”

NOVEMBER 20

FALL CRAFT FAIR — Holiday Lake 4-H Center will host a Fall Craft Fair at 1267 4-H Camp Road, Appomattox on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Vendor sign up at www.holidaylake4h.com.

NOVEMBER 21

GUEST PREACHER — High Bridge Baptist Church located at 2526 Lockett Road, Rice will have Sunday service Sunday, Nov. 21, at 10 a.m. to include guest preacher Reverend Silas Blanton. Masks are required.

NOVEMBER 25

FEEDING FARMVILLE — Feeding Farmville is registering people to receive a free meal on Thanksgiving morning. Donations and volunteers are also needed. The deadline to register to receive a meal is Nov. 17. Call (434) 392-1875 or email secretary@stjohnsfarmville.org.

DECEMBER 4

CHRISTMAS LUMINARY — Trinity Memorial Gardens will hold a Christmas Luminary on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 4 p.m. All are invited to come and light a candle for family and friends. For more information call (434) 392-3008.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin Street, Farmville will have indoor worship service every Sunday at 11 a.m., Facebook live service every Sunday and on WFLO 870 am radio every 2nd and 4th Sunday at 11. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor, III is the pastor.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Cornerstone Baptist Church located at 18 Horsepen Road, Farmville with be changing it service times. The Church Service and Sunday School times will change starting in November through April 2022. Sunday School will start at 9:30 a.m. in the Pavilion and Worship Service will start at 11:00 a.m. Park and Praise as well as in-person Worship services on the second, third and fourth Sundays will continue. The church will still be following CDC COVID-19 guidelines.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 2 p.m. at FUMC located at 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Beginning Sunday, Oct.10, Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will have three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., mask required; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon. A celebration of the pastor’s 22nd anniversary will also be held on Oct. 10.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. will have in-service worship every Sunday at 11 a.m. Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases again, the church is now requiring masks again during worship. Join us and Rev. Pete Smith Sunday mornings in person or enjoy the audio of our services on the church website. Video is available through the church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel (search for Farmville Presbyterian Church). For further questions, contact the church office at (434) 392-4243 and find the church on Facebook or YouTube.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets the first Sunday of the month at the Drakes Branch Municipal Building located at 4800 Drakes Main St. at 3 p.m. Any questions, contact Dan at (434) 210-8383.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at (434) 414-6504.

OLD GREEN BAPTIST — Old Green Baptist Church will have outdoor and indoor worship services the second and fourth Sundays of the month at 11 a.m. until further notice. The Rev. Samuel F. Trent is the pastor.