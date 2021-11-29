Christopher Rankin, 77 of Cartersville, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Nov. 23. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Family left to cherish his memory include: his wife, Betty Myers; children, Michelle (Jo), Christine (Sandy), David, Duane and Jesse; stepdaughter, Malina (Aaron); seven grandchildren; one great grandchild; sister, Martha Rowen and many extended family members and friends.

Christopher was a Navy veteran, proudly serving his country from 1963 to 1967. He was a community activist, mentor and ultimate fixer of things. He was an avid square and round dancer and member of Shenandoah Miata Travelers.

A Celebration of Christopher’s Life will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland Co. Landfill Alert (CCLA), at PO Box 238, Cumberland, VA 23040 or via PayPal at lovecentralVA.com.