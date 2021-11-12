Christmas banquet planned

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on all, giving you the most current update.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will be hosting a benefit spaghetti lunch on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. for Shannon Fox of Dillwyn who recently suffered a stroke and has returned home from the hospital. She is out of work and as a result of that has developed a number of outstanding medical bills and other household expenses. Dinner to include: homemade spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and beverage all for a suggested donation of $10. You may pre-order by calling or texting Linda Miles at (434) 315-4184. We would like to thank you in advance for your support and prayers.

Come and go with us, The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, on a one-day bus trip to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville for an exciting Christmas Spectacular. This Christmas Spectacular is a showstopping celebration of Christmas that is sure to have you in awe. Sing along with both mainstream and traditional Christmas music that is certain to get you into the spirit. Each performance ends with the reason for the season, a Nativity that honors our Lord. Come and ring in this Christmas season with us on Dec. 15. The cost per person is only $93 which includes a round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show.

Pickup points to include: Dillwyn Food Lion and the Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. You will need to register on or before Monday, Nov. 29, by contacting President Barry Miles at (434) 315-4181 or (804) 492-5806. Limited seating available.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will be hosting its Annual Christmas Banquet on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall located on Route 60 at 14405 West James Anderson Hwy., Buckingham.

All members and their guests are cordially invited to attend and asked to bring a covered dish with the meats and drinks furnished by the association.

Following this, there will be election of officers, and there will be door prizes.

For further information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Frankie Branham of Cumberland on Monday, Nov. 13, and Barbara Kritzer of Fork Union on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.