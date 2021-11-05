CCLA monthly meeting scheduled

Sending special birthday wishes out this week to Jannett Pond of Cumberland on Friday, Nov. 5.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a non-profit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on all, giving you the most current update.

Come and go with us, The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a non-profit organization, on a one-day bus trip to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville for an exciting Christmas Spectacular. This Christmas Spectacular is a showstopping celebration of Christmas that is sure to have you in awe. Sing along with both mainstream and traditional Christmas music that is certain to get you into the spirit. Each performance ends with the reason for the season, a Nativity that honors our Lord. Come and ring in this Christmas season with us on Dec. 15. The cost per person is only $93 which includes a round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show.

Pickup points to include: Dillwyn Food Lion and the Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. You will need to register on or before Monday, Nov. 29, by contacting President Barry Miles at (434) 315-4181 or (804) 492-5806. Limited seating available.

Our sympathy is extended to the Jones family. Dorothy Burruss Jones of Cumberland aged 100 went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 31. She will be greatly missed by all.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will be hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall located on Route 60 at 14405 West James Anderson Hwy. Buckingham.

All members and their guests are cordially invited to attend and asked to bring a covered dish with the meats and drinks furnished by the association.

Following this there will be special guest Smokey Wilson singing southern gospel music at its best. There will also be door prizes.

For further information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492- 5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Reminder: Daylight saving time ends and eastern standard begins Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. Set your clocks back (fall back) one hour before going to bed Saturday night.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.