On Nov. 10, an angel received his wings. Cameron Wade Dickerson left this world way too soon. Cameron was born Feb. 23, 2004 in Farmville, a place that was truly special to him. Cameron resided in Matthews County, with his father, Chuck, stepmother, Shelly and stepbrother, Anakin. Just a few months shy of his 18th birthday, he was looking forward so much to returning to Farmville. He wanted to be with his best friend, hero and big sister, Harley. A place that was truly his home.

Cameron was the kind of person you could not help but fall in love with. His smile would get you first, his laughter and his amazing sense of humor was contagious. Cameron had the biggest kindest most forgiving and non-judgmental heart. Cameron was a very talented guitar player and had a natural talent for music anywhere he went. He wanted to make people smile; learning new magic tricks and he took pride sharing them, especially with his dad. He was a prankster, always ready with a new joke.

Cameron enjoyed Motorsports and working on things with his dad. He was so smart and was a hard worker that never complained, always offering to help anyone do anything. Cameron was one of a kind. At 17 he was already a better man than most. Cameron, you are so loved and will forever be missed. Until we meet again big guy, rest easy.

Cameron is survived by his father, Charles Dickerson; sisters, Harley and Caitlin Dickerson; stepbrother Anakin Smallwood; stepmother, Shelly Smith; mother, Courtney Lee Robinson; grandfather, Papa Charles Dickerson Sr.; Uncle, Chip Dickerson; cousins, Ethan and Aubrey and many more that called him family. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.