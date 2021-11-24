Book signing held

Kerry Eggers, author of “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds” was in town for a book signing that took place at the North Street Press Club on Friday and at halftime of the Longwood-UMBC basketball game on Saturday, part of the Jerome Kersey Classic hosted by Longwood. The four-team event also included American and Western Carolina. The Lancers finished 2-1 in the four-team event with American, UMBC and Western Carolina.