Blake becomes stew master
Taft Carter, right, stands with nephew, Tim Blake, while Blake is completing his very first perfect and authentic Brunswick stew by himself, making him Cumberland County’s newest Brunswick stew master. Carter has been a master since 1974. Every fall, Carter hosts a stew at his nephew’s farm, Cedar Shade Farm in Cumberland, at which Blake has helped Carter with the stew for more than 10 years.
