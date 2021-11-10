November 10, 2021

Blake becomes stew master

By Alexa Massey

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Taft Carter, right, stands with nephew, Tim Blake, while Blake is completing his very first perfect and authentic Brunswick stew by himself, making him Cumberland County’s newest Brunswick stew master. Carter has been a master since 1974. Every fall, Carter hosts a stew at his nephew’s farm, Cedar Shade Farm in Cumberland, at which Blake has helped Carter with the stew for more than 10 years.

