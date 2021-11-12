Autumn astronomy program set

The Crewe Astronomy Club will present its popular autumn astronomy program at Bear Creek Hall on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 6 – 8 p.m.

The club returns to the park with telescopes and an educational program. It’s going to be a great planetary night to observe. Jupiter, Saturn and the moon will all be up at sunset, along with star clusters, nebula and galaxies. If the skies are overcast or rainy, the event will be held inside Bear Creek Hall where the club will present a new program focused on binocular astronomy, celestial navigation and telescopes. The event will adhere to all health safety guidelines found at https://www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/.

This is a free program, but daily parking rates apply. Guests are encouraged to bring their own telescopes and binoculars. Crewe Astronomy Club members will be available to answer questions about the sky and assist with viewing equipment.

For more information, call (804) 492-4410 or email bcguide@dcr.virginia.gov.

