Adopt an Esh Angel

An angel “tree” has been set up at Amish Originals on Main Street in Farmville for the Esh family.

The eight children, ranging in age from 9 months to 16 years, tragically lost both of their parents last month in a crash involving an Amish horse-drawn buggy.

Business owners Carol and Richard Broadwater met with the Esh children to ask what each child would like for Christmas. Amish Originals staff then created an angel tree with paper “angels,” which each represent a gift. Community members can then choose an angel from the tree and purchase the present for the child, which will be delivered for Christmas.

According to Carol, community response has been nothing short of heartwarming.

The business began advertising the tree on social media Friday afternoon, Nov. 5, and by Saturday afternoon, nearly all of the original angels had been taken.

“So many community folks were impacted and wanted a way to show they care,” she said.

Carol noted more angels representing essential items have been added to the tree, but community members can also come in to donate money to the family. Checks can be made out to the Esh Family Fund which is controlled by a family member, and residents can also contact Amish Originals for PayPal information.

Community members can also come by the store in order to purchase a gift certificate the children can use at a local Amish business. Gift certificates for Walmart and Food Lion are also helpful.

Those who plan to purchase a gift for the angel tree should return the gifts to Amish Originals by Dec. 10. Money left after gifts are purchased will continue to be given to the Esh family.