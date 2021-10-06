Zachary T. Jackson Sr., of Hampden Sydney, entered into eternal rest on Sept. 26. He was born on Nov.15, 1928 in Abbeville, South Carolina to the late Eugene and Ruth Jackson. He retired from the Veteran’s Administration in Brooklyn, New York after 37 years of service.

Zachary will be remembered as a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle and man of many talents. He never met a stranger and was dedicated to improving his community. Zachary served as a Trustee at Mercy Seat Baptist Church and was recognized for his dedicated service. He was a member of The Democratic Party of Virginia where he received the 1999 Grassroots Award; he also served as a Board member of the Prince Edward County Department of Social Services. He served as commander of his VFW post and was extremely active for the last 20 years. He was integral in getting speed limits posted and having lines painted on the winding roads heading toward his home for the safety of all traveling. He also enjoyed going fishing and bowling.

He is preceded in death by his devoted wife of 63 years, Thomesena Jackson and his daughters, Linda and Veronica.

He is survived by his sons, Zachary Jackson Jr. (Wanda) of New York and Bobby Crosby (Shirley) of South Carolina; sister, Ruth Ivory of New York; brother in law, Stephen Davis (Diane); granddaughter, Sakina Jackson; niece, Latisha Davis and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and loved ones.

Funeral service to be held Monday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. with viewing from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Eggleston Funeral Home, Farmville.