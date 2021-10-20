William H. “Billy” Mills, 86 of Farmville, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 18. Billy was born on July 16, 1935 to the late James and Nannie Chappell Mills. He was the youngest of nine children.

He sold life insurance for Home Beneficial for over 30 years, but his passion was farming and working on cars. He was well known for his talent to repair classic Volkswagens. Billy was a charter member of the Prince Edward Rescue Squad and was a long time member of Farmville Baptist Church.

He is survived by his children, Mike Mills (Laurie) of Goode and Mark Mills of Farmville; five grandchildren, Jonathan, Adam, Tyler, Caleb and Amy Mills; a sister, Hilda Reese and a special friend, Linda Gilley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Puckett Funeral Home with interment in Trinity Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 2 – 3 p.m., before the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Prince Edward County Rescue Squad or Farmville Baptist Church.

