Walk To End Alzheimer’s set

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Farmville area residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk will take place at Farmville Farmer’s Market located at 213 North Street, Farmville. Registration starts at 1 p.m. There will be a five minute Promise Garden Ceremony at 2 p.m., and the walk starts at 2 p.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Farmville Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities. The Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees.

For more information and to register, visit the Walk’s website at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2021/VA-SoutheasternVirginia?fr_id=14845&pg=entry.