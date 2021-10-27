Virginia Municipal League installs new executive board

The membership of the Virginia Municipal League (VML) recently installed new officers and members to its Executive Board. The new leadership was effective Monday, Oct. 4, at the League’s annual conference and business meeting in Leesburg.

Jon Stehle, council member for the City of Fairfax, became president. He was previously the president elect.

Jill Carson, vice mayor for the Town of Pennington Gap, was named president-elect. She was previously the vice president.

A. D. “Chuckie” Reid, vice mayor for the Town of Farmville, was elected vice president. He was formerly an at-large member.

Two new members were elected to the Executive Board. Robert C. Ike, Jr., council member for the City of Chesapeake, was appointed to fill the remaining year of the at-large position left vacant by Reid.

Randy C. Eads, city manager for the City of Bristol, was elected chair of the City Section.

The thirteen-member Executive Committee is rounded out by Immediate Past President Willie Greene, mayor, City of Galax; Urban Section Chair Katie Cristol, board member, County of Arlington; Town Section Chair Steve Trivett, mayor, Town of Ashland; and five at-large members: Kelly Burk, mayor, Town of Leesburg; Derrick Wood, mayor, Town of Dumfries; Bill Rush, town manager, Town of Marion; Phil Miskovic, mayor, Town of Crewe; and, Sean Polster, vice mayor, Town of Warrenton; VML’s Executive Committee oversees the activities of the League. Representatives of the Executive Committee must be elected or appointed officials of a city, town or county which is a member of VML.

For more information about VML and its Executive Board, visit vml.org/organization.