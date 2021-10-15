Trunk or treat time

Mt. Zion located 6277 Cartersville Road, New Canton will be hosting its annual trunk or treat on Oct. 30 from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Tar Wallet Baptist Church located at 150 Tar Wallet Road Cumberland will be hosting a fall benefit fundraising festival for Hannah Clark of Cumberland who lost her eyesight in February of 2021. This benefit will be on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 1 – 5 p.m. Activities will include: Brunswick stew sales by the quart for $10.00, a bake sale, games for the kids, popcorn and cotton candy, face paintings, hay rides and gospel music at its best featuring “Potters Clay” (Wayne & Linda Gough) of Buckingham from 1 – 2:30 p.m. and “Malachi,” a gospel trio. All are welcome to attend this great event.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road, Dillwyn will be hosting its Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 5 – 7 p.m.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee, a nonprofit organization, will be hosting its regular monthly meeting Sunday, Nov. 14, at 3 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Center located at 45 and Davenport Road. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill will have on you and your neighbors giving you the most current update.

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will be hosting its fourth annual fundraising BBQ lunch on Sunday, Oct. 17, in front of Cumberland County Middle School from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Plate lunches to include: Smoked Brisket with baked beans, coleslaw and a roll for $12 or Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ with baked beans, coleslaw and a roll for $10, or you may get a pint of pulled pork for $12. Pre-orders only on the pint of pulled pork. Pre-order by email nomegalandfill@lovecentrava.com or pre-order by phone at 804-308-5748. Prepay by check: Make payable to LoveCentralVA at P.O. Box 238 Cumberland Va. 23040, or prepay with paypal through our website https//lovecentralva.com/donate/.

Calvary Christian School located at 31139 Hwy. 15 North of Dillwyn in New Canton, VA 23123 presents: BREMO SCREAMO. Where did the choice go wrong? Terror Trail and Fall Festival Oct. 30. At 4 p.m. will be trick or treating and kids activities, then at 7 p.m. is the Terror Trail. Tickets for this will be $5. There will be a concession available.

Come and go with The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association, a nonprofit organization, on a one-day bus trip to the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre in Wytheville for an exciting Christmas Spectacular. This Christmas Spectacular is a showstopping celebration of Christmas that is sure to have you in awe. Sing along with both mainstream and traditional Christmas music that is certain to get you into the spirit! Each performance ends with the reason for the season, a Nativity that honors our Lord. Come and ring in this Christmas season on Dec. 15. The cost per person is only $93 which includes: round trip motorcoach transportation, dinner and show. Pickup points to include: Dillwyn Food Lion and the Farmers Bank parking lot in Appomattox. You will need to register on or before Monday, Nov. 29, by contacting President Barry Miles at (434) 315-4181 or (804) 492-5806. Limited seating available.

The Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association will be hosting its Annual Thanksgiving Banquet on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at the VFW Hall located on Route 60 at 14405 West James Anderson Hwy. Buckingham. All members and their guests are cordially invited to attend and asked to bring a covered dish with the meats and drinks furnished by the association. Following this, there will be special guest, Smokey Wilson, singing southern gospel music at its best. There will also be door prizes.For further information, contact President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or (434) 315-4181.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to the following people: Jean Sledge of Cumberland and Jean Anderson of New Canton both having birthdays on Saturday, Oct. 16, and Marsha Davis of Dillwyn and Jerry Heifner also of Dillwyn both having birthdays on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn would like to invite all Middle School and High School students to a special Vacation Bible School Day on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the church. If you like, you can pre-register your child or children on the church website: www.cedarbaptistchurch.org.

A hint for you: clean oilcloth by wiping it off with a little milk.

Happy 23rd anniversary wishes go out this week to Barry and Linda Miles of Cumberland on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Hwy. New Canton will be hosting a benefit Brunswick stew for ongoing projects of the church on Saturday, Oct. 16. Stew will be ready for pickup at 1 p.m. at $9 a quart. You may pre-order by contacting Betty Toney at (434) 983-2232.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery are sent out this week to all those sick and shut-in everywhere.

