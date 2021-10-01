October 1, 2021

Track meet results

By Staff Report

Published 4:21 pm Friday, October 1, 2021

Below are the Thursday, Sept. 23, track meet results for boys and girls cross-country at Cumberland High School. Teams in attendance: Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward.

Events conducted were 5K run and 1,000 meter relay.

5K Team scores:

Boys

Buckingham – 30

Prince Edward – 25

Cumberland – NT

Bluestone – NT

Girls

Prince Edward – 32

Buckingham – 23

Bluestone – NT

Cumberland – NER

5×1000 meter relay:

1st place – Cumberland B-Team

2nd place – Cumberland Middle School

3rd place – Cumberland A-Team

