Track meet results
Below are the Thursday, Sept. 23, track meet results for boys and girls cross-country at Cumberland High School. Teams in attendance: Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward.
Events conducted were 5K run and 1,000 meter relay.
5K Team scores:
Boys
Buckingham – 30
Prince Edward – 25
Cumberland – NT
Bluestone – NT
Girls
Prince Edward – 32
Buckingham – 23
Bluestone – NT
Cumberland – NER
5×1000 meter relay:
1st place – Cumberland B-Team
2nd place – Cumberland Middle School
3rd place – Cumberland A-Team
