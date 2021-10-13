Students of the Month recognized

Each month during the regularly scheduled meeting, the Cumberland School Board recognizes the Students of the Month for each school. The following students were recognized at the October School Board meeting held on Thursday, Oct. 7:

• Liam Shifflet, third grade student at Cumberland Elementary School, son of Katie and Stephan Shifflet of Cumberland.

• Jaiden Ashby, seventh grader at Cumberland Middle School, son of Laketra and Alfonzia Yuille of Farmville.

• Chelsea Moorefield, twelfth grader at Cumberland High School, daughter of Laura and Dale Moorefield of Cumberland.