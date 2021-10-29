Schools receive $10,000 Gemini grant

To continue its partnership with Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS), Gemini, Inc. donated $10,000 to benefit the school division’s Career and Technical Education Program. This is part of a commitment and continued partnership that began in Oct. 2019 with an initial $25,000 donation for the school’s Robotics Program.

Founded in 1963, Gemini is a family-owned company that manufactures signage letters, logos and plaques. The company has 20 plants throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico; however, it remains well known throughout the industrial world for its small-town values and individualized customer service.

In addition to its generous grant for PECPS, Gemini is philanthropically active with other causes. To name a few per its website, Gemini has endowment funds for the University of Minnesota and the University of Cincinnati, offers full-ride scholarships for students in STEM careers and donates to The Mayo Clinic to ensure accessible healthcare for rural Americans. Gemini’s grant for PECPS is just one of many efforts to help communities throughout the United States.

On Friday, Oct. 22, Robert Bishop, plant manager at Virginia Acrylic Plant, and William Horton Sr., first shift lead with Virginia Metals Plant, presented the check to PECPS. Gemini has expressed a desire to work closely and committedly with students through mentoring, facility tours and other educational and professional efforts. PECPS students, faculty and staff are eager to see what this community partnership will bring for both the school and the company.

Prince Edward County Public Schools is an inclusive, student-centered community focused on inspiring confident, knowledgeable,and productive citizens who are empowered to lead.