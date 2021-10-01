Rotary gives back
The Rotary Club of Farmville is grateful for the work Piedmont Senior Resources does in our community. The club was happy to donate $500 to Piedmont Senior Resources to help with its latest fundraiser, The Duck Derby. Above is Rotary Club President Jenn Kinne and Piedmont Senior Resources Executive Director Justine Young.
You Might Like
Agricultural teamwork
Last spring, my husband and I decided to transform part of our side yard into a meadow-like collection of wildflowers.... read more