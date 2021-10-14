Rodeo comes to town

The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department held its First Annual Harvest Bulls and Barrels rodeo event Saturday, Oct. 9.

The fundraiser, handled by True Grit Rodeos, attracted spectators from across the area who excitedly gathered to observe the event. The rodeo included a variety of bull riding featuring riders young and old as well as cowgirls’ barrel racing.

“Thank you to the community for the amazing support of this event,” True Grit’s Daniel and Erin Lanier said. “It was for a great cause and it showed. The weather was a bit challenging Saturday, but the positive vibes and prayers held off the rain for the show. It started raining about 10 minutes after we finished. We were able to rodeo safely and have a great time. We look forward to seeing you next time.”